European Commission publishes code of conduct for general artificial intelligence

PANews
2025/07/10 18:17

PANews reported on July 10 that the European Commission: The Code of Conduct on General Artificial Intelligence has been released, which aims to help the industry comply with the legislative provisions on general artificial intelligence.

The European Commission said it has released the final version of the General Artificial Intelligence Code of Conduct, which aims to help companies better comply with the EU's AI-related legislation. The code of conduct was jointly developed by 13 independent experts based on opinions from more than 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises, academia, non-governmental organizations, and feedback from large language model providers. Currently, the European Commission and its 27 member states will review the guidelines and decide whether to approve them. Once approved, AI model providers will have the option to sign the guidelines. EU officials pointed out that companies that sign the guidelines will find it easier to prove to regulators that they comply with the EU's broad AI regulatory requirements.

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
