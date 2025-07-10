Rumble will work with MoonPay to launch the crypto wallet Rumble Wallet in Q3

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk, video sharing platform Rumble (RUM) has reached a cooperation with crypto payment service provider MoonPay and will launch Rumble Wallet in the third quarter. The wallet will integrate MoonPay's infrastructure to achieve convenient exchange of digital assets and fiat currencies. Users can buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies directly on the platform, aiming to provide content creators with more payment autonomy. In addition, MoonPay's creative agency Otherlife will migrate to Rumble Cloud and use its decentralized storage and computing power services for Web3 content creation. Since Tether invested $775 million in Rumble, Rumble has continued to increase its investment in the crypto field, has included Bitcoin in its balance sheet, and plans to support BTC, USDT and Tether's gold token XAUT payments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.