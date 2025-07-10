Ant Group to integrate USDC stablecoin into its global blockchain platform pending U.S. regulatory approval

Crypto.news
2025/07/10 19:40
Mind-AI
MA$0.000616-18.94%
U Coin
U$0.01097-1.87%
Autonomi
ANT$0.0518+2.98%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%

Ant Group’s international arm is reportedly planning to adopt Circle’s USDC stablecoin once it meets full U.S. regulatory compliance.

Jack Ma-backed Ant Group Co. is preparing to integrate Circle Internet Group Inc.’s USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin into its global blockchain platform, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The exact timeline hasn’t been determined, but the sources said that Ant’s international arm plans to adopt USDC once the stablecoin achieves full compliance under U.S. regulatory frameworks.

The stablecoin is expected to be used to enhance Ant’s cross-border payment and treasury management services, enabling faster and more regulated transactions for businesses worldwide.

The development also complements Circle’s own efforts by extending USDC’s reach through external platforms like Ant’s, alongside Circle’s plans to launch its own payments network aimed at helping financial institutions settle cross-border transactions using stablecoins.

The move also marks a strategic pivot for Ant Group, which has been aggressively expanding its international footprint after its 2020 IPO was derailed by regulatory crackdowns in China. In response, Ant has doubled down on global fintech infrastructure through its international arm Ant International, which generated nearly $3 billion in revenue in 2024 and processed over $1 trillion in global transactions last year, with a third of those routed through its proprietary blockchain.

Integrating USDC fits into this vision by enabling Ant to offer faster, compliant, and stablecoin-powered cross-border payments and treasury services, while expanding its blockchain platform that already accommodates a variety of tokenized assets issued by banks and financial institutions worldwide.

Meanwhile, Ant is actively pursuing licenses to issue its own fiat-backed stablecoins in jurisdictions including Hong Kong, Singapore, and Luxembourg, aiming to operate under newly established regulatory frameworks. A company spokesperson recently confirmed that Ant plans to apply for a fiat-referenced stablecoin issuer license in Hong Kong once the city’s new Stablecoins Ordinance takes effect on August 1. Applications in Singapore and Luxembourg will follow soon after.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05565-4.82%
SOON
SOON$0.1422-4.56%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
Major
MAJOR$0.15484-4.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:02

Trending News

More

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months