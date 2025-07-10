Data of 27,000 Bitcoin Depot customers exposed in massive breach

Crypto.news
2025/07/10 19:43

The crypto ATM operator kept the leak quiet for over a year, citing federal procedures and law enforcement investigations.

According to a recent filing with the Maine Attorney General’s office, the breach was first detected on June 23, 2024, when Bitcoin Depot identified suspicious activity on its information systems. The firm deployed an investigation in response, engaging third-party security experts to determine the extent of the breach. 

On July 18, 2024, the investigation confirmed that a hacker had accessed documents containing the personal data of 26,732 customers. The stolen information included names, phone numbers, and driver’s license numbers. In some cases, it also included home addresses, birth dates, and email addresses.

Bitcoin Depot said it was unable to notify affected users earlier due to an ongoing federal investigation. The disclosure hold was only lifted on June 13, 2025, when law enforcement confirmed that their investigation had concluded.

The company emphasized that there is no evidence so far that the exposed data has been misused, and is offering support to affected individuals. It has also implemented new security measures, improved system monitoring, and increased internal awareness to help prevent future incidents.

Users are advised to stay vigilant over the next 12 to 24 months and urged to monitor financial accounts, review credit reports, and report any suspicious activity or signs of identity theft immediately.

The breach comes amid a wave of targeted attacks on crypto service providers, as threat actors continue to evolve their tactics to prey on unsuspecting individuals and entities. It echoes a similar December 2024 breach on rival crypto ATM operator Byte Federal, which exposed personal data of more than 58,000 users.

Bitcoin Depot is currently the largest crypto ATM operator in the United States, with a network of over 8,000 kiosks nationwide.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05565-4,82%
SOON
SOON$0,1422-4,56%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
Major
MAJOR$0,15484-4,11%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:02

Trending News

More

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months