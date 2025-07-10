Kinto: Confirmed that there is a vulnerability and is conducting a full investigation

PANews reported on July 10 that according to official news, Kinto confirmed that $KToken deployed on Arbitrum was attacked by a vulnerability outside the Kinto network. Kinto said that other funds bridged to the Kinto network are still safe in the user's wallet, and the bridge vault is not affected. Currently, Kinto has joined forces with Seal 911, Hypernative, Venn, Zeroshadow and other teams to conduct a comprehensive investigation, and will report to the relevant departments. More information will be released as soon as possible.

CoinGecko market data shows that Kinto’s K token has fallen by more than 90% in the past 24 hours.