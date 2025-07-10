HASHJ opens high-yield DOGE, ETH, XRP cloud mining as BTC nears $110,000

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Bitcoin eyes $110k and cloud mining booms, HASHJ lets anyone mine Dogecoin, Ethereum and XRP on green energy, with a $118 sign-up bonus and daily payouts.

Table of Contents What is HASHJ cloud mining?

7 reasons HASHJ outperforms other cloud miners

Success metrics and case studies

How to start mining in 3 steps

Flexible contract menu

About HASHJ

New York, USA — 9 July 2025 – As Bitcoin flirts with the $110,000 milestone, analysts call 2025 the “golden age of cloud mining.” Riding this momentum, compliance-first platform HASHJ today announced full support for Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP mining, delivered entirely through AI-optimized, 100% renewable-energy data centers. New users can start earning in minutes with no hardware costs and a US$118 welcome bundle.

“Bitcoin may be the headline, but Dogecoin, Ethereum and XRP are where everyday users are finding explosive passive income,” said a HASHJ spokesperson. “Our Swiss-regulated, AI-driven infrastructure means anyone can capture those rewards, securely and sustainably, from their phone.”

What is HASHJ cloud mining?

HASHJ converts professional-grade mining facilities into rent-by-hash-power contracts. Investors lease computing power, while the platform handles rigs, energy and maintenance. Profits are credited every 24 hours, with principal plus earnings returned on contract expiry: zero technical barriers, zero geographic limits.

7 reasons HASHJ outperforms other cloud miners

Benefit Why It Matters Swiss FINMA license Operates under clear regulatory oversight since 2019 $118 welcome pack US $18 cash + US $100 hash-power voucher—earn before you spend AI hash scheduler Real-time pool switching maximises DOGE, ETH and XRP output 100 % green energy Hydro and wind farms cut carbon and electricity cost Daily compounding Auto-reinvest feature lifts effective APY up to 25 % Institution-grade security Multi-sig cold storage and military-grade encryption 24/7 multilingual support Live chat, phone and email in 15 languages

Success metrics and case studies

+400% new-user surge since BTC first crossed $100k; 45% are institutional accounts.



42% reinvestment rate shows user trust and profitable outcomes.



Markus Schneider (Berlin entrepreneur) turned $7k to $25k in five months via auto-compound contracts.



Sophia Laurent (retired Canadian nurse) earns approximately $585/day on a $30k BTC plan, beating traditional income streams.

How to start mining in 3 steps

Register: Create an account at hashj.com and claim a $118 bonus.

Choose a plan: Select DOGE, ETH, XRP or a diversified bundle (2 – 90 day terms).

Earn passively: Watch daily payouts arrive; withdraw or auto-compound whenever.

Popular pick: BTC fixed-rate plan now pays 1.5 – 2% daily; 70 % of Q3 users opted in.

Flexible contract menu

Coin Min Stake Term Options Daily Return* DOGE US $50 10 / 30 / 60 d 1.3 – 1.9 % ETH US $100 15 / 45 / 90 d 1.4 – 2.0 % XRP US $50 10 / 30 / 60 d 1.2 – 1.8 %

Learn more about the contract click details.

About HASHJ

Founded in 2018, HASHJ operates 200+ renewable-powered mining facilities on three continents. Its AI scheduler allocates hash-rate across BTC, DOGE, ETH, XRP, LTC and more, serving 15 million users in 96 countries with transparent, high-yield contracts.

Interested users can mine Dogecoin, Ethereum, and XRP today at the official HASHJ website.