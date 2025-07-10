The Cardano Foundation has a total asset of $659 million, of which 76.7% is ADA and 15% is Bitcoin.

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk, the Cardano Foundation invested $22.1 million in the three core areas of promoting blockchain applications, operational resilience and education last year, a year-on-year increase of 15%. Among them, $15 million was used to promote the application of blockchain in the real world, including cooperation with NASA, Barcelona Football Club and the United Nations Development Program. The foundation's total assets amounted to $659 million, mainly held in the form of ADA (76.7%), Bitcoin (15%) and cash equivalents (8.3%).

