Kite AI — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

Incrypted
2025/07/10 21:18
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
L1
L1$0.00661-1.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.121-9.97%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Kite AI is an Avalanche-based L1 blockchain designed to support decentralised AI systems. It integrates data, models and agents into a single infrastructure with transparent tracking and rewarding contributions through the Proof of Attributed Intelligence (PoAI) mechanism.

The project has raised funding from HashKey Capital, Hashed Fund, SamsungNext and General Catalyst. The exact amount of investment has not been disclosed.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in testnet with an eye on the drop.

  1. Go to the website and register with the wallet:
Register on the platform. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Next, we go through the starter quiz. Answers:
  • A purpose-built L1 blockchain for AI;
  • Avalanche;
  • To ensure transparent attribution and fair compensation for AI contributors;
  • Model Subnets.
  1. Connecting social networks and requesting test tokens:
Connecting social networks and requesting test tokens. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Next, after connecting the social networks, complete the tasks:
Perform tasks. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Open the Badges tab and brand the badge for participation in the testnet:
Branding the badge. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Perform a quiz in the Quiz tab (you can use AI like chatgpt to solve it):
Execute the quiz. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Next, open the Stake tab and contribute tokens to the staking:
Contribute tokens to Stake. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Chat with the AI agent:
Chatting with the AI agent. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Active in Discord to get roles.

Activities don’t cost money or take a lot of time, but it’s worth doing them daily.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks to avoid missing important updates.

Highlights:

  • being active on the platform;
  • collecting points.

If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05565-4.82%
SOON
SOON$0.1422-4.56%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
Major
MAJOR$0.15484-4.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:02

Trending News

More

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months