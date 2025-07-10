Puff, puff, Pavel Durov? Snoop Dogg launches weed-themed NFT drop on Telegram

Crypto.news
2025/07/10 21:16
NFT
NFT$0.0000004779-1.74%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-1.25%

Millions of weed-themed NFTs themed around American rap legend Snoop Dogg sold out on Telegram just 30 minutes after launch.

According to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, the collection generated $12 million in sales and included roughly 1 million NFTs minted on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. 

Durov shared the news on X, calling the launch a resounding success and noting that demand had overwhelmed expectations.

The NFT drop, described as being “inspired by Snoop’s iconic style,” featured a range of digital collectibles, including marijuana-related objects, a digital dog, vintage cars, swag bags, and other themed symbols.

Pavel added that both blockchain minting and secondary market trading for the collection will begin in 21 days on the TON blockchain

As part of the release, Snoop Dogg also debuted a new track titled “Gifts” along with a music video showcasing the entire collection.

Having previously merged his brand with platforms like The Sandbox and Roobet, Snoop continues to use blockchain as a direct-to-fan channel for content and collectibles.

The latest collection is part of Telegram Gifts, a feature that allows animated digital collectibles to be displayed on user profiles or converted into Stars, Telegram’s in-app currency. The items are designed to be both expressive and functional within the social platform’s expanding digital economy.

Telegram Gifts were first introduced in January 2025 through an update by MyTonWallet, a self-custodial wallet built on the TON blockchain.

This marks the second high-profile sellout for Telegram Gifts in recent days. On July 4, limited-edition items themed around American symbols such as Crystal Eagles, Statues of Liberty, and Liberty Torches also sold out in less than a minute. At the time, Durov said that all 15,000 Crystal Eagles, priced around $100 each, were claimed in just 45 seconds.

Although the recent success of Telegram Gifts has led many to speculate that the hype around non-fungible collectibles may be back, market data says otherwise.

NFT sales volumes have declined sharply this year, with data from CryptoSlam showing a 61% drop in Q1 2025 compared to the same period last year. In the past 30 days alone, overall sales have fallen by 41% to just over $403 million, with a more than 55% drop in transactions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05565-4.82%
SOON
SOON$0.1422-4.56%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
Major
MAJOR$0.15484-4.11%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:02

Trending News

More

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months