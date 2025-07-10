HSBC releases e-HKD+ test results to promote Hong Kong’s digital currency design exploration

PANews reported on July 10 that according to an announcement by HSBC, the bank has completed technical testing and public surveys under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's "e-HKD+" project, exploring issues such as the application, privacy protection and scalability of e-HKD in the DLT environment. HSBC is also testing the issuance mechanism on Arbitrum, Ethereum, Linea, Polygon and its own private chain. The survey showed that 90% of respondents were concerned about transaction privacy, and one-third were willing to use e-HKD to trade digital assets. HSBC will promote the implementation of digital currency in real scenarios based on the results.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.