Coinbase partners with Perplexity to unlock real-time crypto data for traders

Crypto.news
2025/07/10 23:16
Coinbase, the leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, has teamed up with Perplexity, a Nvidia-backed artificial intelligence answer engine designed to provide access to trusted, real-time crypto data and information to traders.

The partnership, announced on July 10, 2025 by Coinbase chief executive officer Brian Armstrong, came as Perplexity AI officially launched its AI-driven web browser Comet.

As an agentic AI assistant, Comet allows users to access data and info for decision making, will interface with Coinbase to help traders unlock the benefits of actionable insights in real time.

Perplexity AI to tap into COIN50

Per the Coinbase CEO, the first phase of the integration will see Perplexity ingest the crypto exchange’s market data, with this used to power market analysis.

According to details in Armstrong’s announcement, Perplexity will leverage market data such as the Coinbase 50 Index, a digital assets index that tracks the performance of the top 50 largest and most liquid crypto assets by market cap. 

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are among the key components of COIN50.

The collaboration comes as Perplexity’s offering records a spike in the number of queries or searches about crypto, with this as high as what is seen for equities. Armstrong noted that the statistic is indicative of the mainstream of digital assets.

Phase 2 of the integration, expected to go live “soon”, will have Perplexity AI use Coinbase’s market data to provide responses to users. The answers to these queries will help traders access features such as “monitor market activity, screen for trade ideas, and analyze token-specific moves.”

The platform will offer these via an AI-powered web browser.

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

