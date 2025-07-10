Trump: Cryptocurrency "through the roof"

PANews reported on July 10 that US President Trump said on social media: Technology stocks, industrial stocks, and the Nasdaq index hit record highs! Cryptocurrency "broke the ceiling". Nvidia's stock price has risen 47% since Trump imposed tariffs. The United States is imposing hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs. The country is now "back". Great honor! The Federal Reserve should quickly lower interest rates to reflect this strength. The United States should be at the "top of the list". No inflation! !

