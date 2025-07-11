Red alert: The Shiba Inu price rally could be shortlived

Crypto.news
2025/07/11 00:00
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000667-3.05%
RedStone
RED$0.3336-11.37%
MAY
MAY$0.05124-1.95%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001235-5.58%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02443-9.41%

Shiba Inu price has inched higher this week as investors return to the crypto market, but key fundamentals and technical indicators suggest the rally may be short-lived.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose to $0.000012 on Thursday, with its 24-hour volume jumping to over $270 million. This rebound lagged behind that of the top meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe (PEPE). 

There are several reasons why Shiba Inu’s rally may be short-lived. First, whales have remained on the sidelines this year, with many selling their coins in a sign of capitulation.

Santiment data shows that holders of between 10 million and 1 billion coins have been on a selling spree this year. This selling pressure explains why SHIB has underperformed other meme coins.

Shiba Inu whale activity

Second, Shiba Inu’s open interest in the futures market has been weak in the past few months. Open interest stood at just $179 million on Thursday, July 10, much lower than that of other smaller meme coins like Pepe and Bonk.

The same is true for Shiba Inu’s volume in the spot market. The $270 million volume on Thursday was lower than Dogecoin’s $2.4 billion, while Pepe, Bonk, and Pudgy Penguins each had over $1 billion.

Shiba Inu’s ecosystem is also struggling, with Shibarium holding a total value locked of just $2.3 million and its transaction growth declining. Its other tokens, such as BONE, TREAT, and LEASH, have also not gained traction.

Shiba Inu technical analysis points to a dive

Shiba Inu price

Meanwhile, technical analysis signals that Shiba Inu price may be on the verge of a bearish breakout. The Average Directional Index has tumbled to 18, a sign that the rally has no momentum. An ADX figure of 20 and below, especially when pointing downward, is usually a bearish sign.

Further, Shiba Inu remains below the Supertrend indicator, indicating that this recovery is still weak. The coin also remains below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

The biggest risk, however, is that the ongoing rally is part of the handle section of the inverse cup-and-handle pattern. This pattern often leads to a strong bearish breakdown.

Therefore, the coin will likely have a bearish breakout in the near term. This view will be confirmed if it drops below the lower side of the inverse cup-and-handle. Such a move will likely push it below $0.000001.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05541-5.21%
SOON
SOON$0.1426-4.29%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:44
James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02206+0.77%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003325-0.65%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001063-7.96%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:46
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
Major
MAJOR$0.15455-4.27%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:02

Trending News

More

Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months