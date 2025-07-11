Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $1.179 billion yesterday, the second highest in history

PANews reported on July 11 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 10, Eastern Time) was US$1.179 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$448 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$53.451 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$324 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.609 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a daily net outflow of US$40.1662 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$23.384 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$143.862 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$51.335 billion.