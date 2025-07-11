Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $1.179 billion yesterday, the second highest in history

PANews
2025/07/11 11:53
PANews reported on July 11 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 10, Eastern Time) was US$1.179 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$448 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$53.451 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$324 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.609 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a daily net outflow of US$40.1662 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$23.384 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$143.862 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$51.335 billion.

