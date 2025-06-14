Coatue Hedge Fund Founder: Bitcoin will become a more core asset in the portfolio

PANews
2025/06/14 21:39
Core DAO
CORE$0.4817-9.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0973-2.83%
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to CNBC, Philippe Laffont, founder of hedge fund giant Coatue Management, said at the Coinbase Cryptocurrency Summit in New York that although investors may have been deterred by Bitcoin's early volatility, today's Bitcoin volatility has decreased over time, which means that the cost of investing in Bitcoin is falling, and institutional investors' acceptance of Bitcoin is also a sign of the maturity of cryptocurrency.

In addition, the number of Bitcoin wallets that have held cryptocurrencies for at least one month and sold them all has dropped significantly, indicating that investors are holding cryptocurrencies for the long term rather than trading them. Of course, Bitcoin still accounts for a small proportion of global net assets at this stage (about $2 trillion out of $500 trillion). If Bitcoin is regarded as a valuable asset by more people, it must become a more core asset in the portfolio. For investors who value Bitcoin, Philippe Laffont recommends not letting Bitcoin occupy too large a proportion of the portfolio to the point of becoming the driving factor of the portfolio.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

PANews reported on August 1st that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced the establishment plan for the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee. The plan states that the MIIT
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:23
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele can now run for election indefinitely

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele can now run for election indefinitely

El Salvador approved indefinite reelection for President Bukele and extended terms to six years, sparking backlash from critics warning of rising authoritarianism.
SIX
SIX$0.02013-4.82%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004957-3.74%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00765-3.65%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000023+4.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:28
Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

According to PANews on August 1st, Indonesia's Directorate General of Taxation monitors annual cryptocurrency tax revenue between 50 billion and 60 billion rupiah (approximately US$31.25 million and US$36.4 million). Tax
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:49

Trending News

More

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele can now run for election indefinitely

Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million

Among the top 300 crypto tokens by market capitalization, six tokens saw monthly gains exceeding 100%, including ZORA, which rose by 746.5%, and REKT, which rose by 208.3%.