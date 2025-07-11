Eastmoney: Hafu Securities has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission to provide virtual asset trading services

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Cailianshe, Dongfang Fortune stated on the interactive platform that its subsidiary Hafu Securities holds business licenses for Category 1 (securities trading), Category 4 (providing advice on securities), Category 7 (providing automated trading services) and Category 9 (providing asset management). Hafu Securities has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in June 2024 to provide virtual asset trading services through integrated account arrangements.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.