SOON releases recovery plan to destroy 3% of total supply of tokens

PANews
2025/07/11 18:51
SOON
SOON$0.1421-5.26%

PANews reported on July 11 that the SOON Foundation tweeted that in response to recent price manipulation incidents, it is releasing a new governance proposal covering a series of measures aimed at restoring market confidence and easing supply pressure. Details are as follows:

1. Token Destruction Plan - 3% of the total supply. It will permanently remove a total of 30 million SOON tokens (3% of the total supply). About 7.7 million unclaimed $SOON (about 0.77%) will be destroyed in the next few days. The remaining 22.3 million SOON will be repurchased from centralized exchanges and destroyed in the next few days. This plan is designed to directly reduce the existing supply and maintain price stability amid recent market volatility.

2. In order to maintain transparency and open communication, an AMA event will be held on Twitter next Wednesday, with founder Joanna and marketing director Henry in attendance. The event will detail the full recovery plan and answer various questions from the community.

3. On-chain SOON buyback product (under development). At the same time, the team is building a new on-chain product that will enable the SOON Foundation to regularly buy back tokens directly from holders - a mechanism to further strengthen support and gradually reduce the circulating supply.

4. Launch $SOON governance. The team is preparing to launch the $SOON governance system, including funding allocation, protocol upgrades, and ecosystem grants.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Yujin, the whale/institution that sold 113,600 ETH in July and made a cumulative profit of US$73.96 million through ETH swings has started
Ethereum
ETH$3,676.44-4.87%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:10
James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02206+0.82%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003304-1.25%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000106-8.30%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:46
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
Major
MAJOR$0.15433-4.72%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:02

Trending News

More

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months