glassnode: Despite Bitcoin's record high, long-term holders' net unrealized profit and loss is still below the frenzy range

PANews reported on July 11 that glassnode tweeted that although the BTC price has exceeded $118,000, setting a new high, the long-term holders' net unrealized profit and loss (NUPL) is still below the Euphoria Zone, currently at 0.69. This cycle only exceeds the 0.75 threshold for about 30 days, while the previous cycle had 228 days.

