Coinbase sues Oregon governor and other government officials, demanding they disclose public records related to sudden changes in crypto regulatory policy

PANews
2025/07/11 22:19
Ethereum
ETH$3,685.5-4.56%

PANews reported on July 11 that Coinbase Chief Legal Officer paulgrewal.eth said in a post that Coinbase has filed a lawsuit in the Marion County Circuit Court in Oregon, demanding that Governor Tina Kotek and other government officials disclose public records related to the sudden change in crypto asset regulatory policy. Coinbase pointed out that the Oregon government suddenly changed its long-term policy position in April 2025, classifying digital assets as regulated securities and suing Coinbase without public participation. Coinbase emphasized that the policy change affects hundreds of thousands of digital asset holders and traders in Oregon, but the whole process lacks public discussion or rule-making procedures.

Oregon's lawsuit came just two months after the federal government dropped its SEC lawsuit against Coinbase, and no other states have followed up with similar lawsuits. Coinbase believes that the out-of-state law firms hired by the state government can get a 20%-30% share of potential compensation, which harms the interests of local residents.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Yujin, the whale/institution that sold 113,600 ETH in July and made a cumulative profit of US$73.96 million through ETH swings has started
Ethereum
ETH$3,676.44-4.87%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:10
James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02206+0.82%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003304-1.25%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000106-8.30%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:46
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
Major
MAJOR$0.15433-4.72%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:02

Trending News

More

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months