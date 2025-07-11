Upexi, a listed company, announced a simultaneous private placement of $200 million in common stock and convertible notes to purchase SOL

PANews
2025/07/11 23:05
Solana
SOL$169.35-6.44%

PANews reported on July 11 that Nasdaq-listed company Upexi announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain qualified investors, qualified purchasers and institutional investors and the company's CEO Allan Marshall to purchase and sell 12,457,186 shares of common stock (or alternative common stock equivalents) at a price of US$4.00 per share (management participation price is US$4.94 per share) for total proceeds of approximately US$50 million (the "Equity Offering").

Concurrently with the Equity Offering, additional securities purchase agreements have been entered into with certain institutional investors and qualified purchasers to purchase Convertible Notes, in the form of locked and spot SOLs, for a total original principal amount of approximately $150 million (the "Note Offering"). The Convertible Notes are collateralized by SOLs provided by their respective holders. The Convertible Notes bear interest at 2.0%, payable quarterly, with a fixed conversion price of $4.25 per share and a term of 24 months. Big Brain Holdings is the lead investor.

The note issuance is expected to be completed on or about July 16, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The SOL (Solana) underlying the note issuance will become part of the company's Solana asset pool upon completion of the transaction. It is expected that approximately 1.65 million SOL will be held after the bond issuance, more than double the previously disclosed balance of 735,692 SOL. The net proceeds from the stock issuance will be used to acquire more SOL in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Yujin, the whale/institution that sold 113,600 ETH in July and made a cumulative profit of US$73.96 million through ETH swings has started
Ethereum
ETH$3,676.44-4.87%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:10
James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02206+0.82%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003304-1.25%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000106-8.30%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:46
The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, crypto market sentiment weakened today due to tariff negotiations and macroeconomic uncertainties. Major sectors fell by approximately 2% to 6%,
Major
MAJOR$0.15433-4.72%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:02

Trending News

More

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months