The internet’s new backbone isn’t Big Tech’s cloud—it’s DePIN | Opinion

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

In tech, abstraction has long been synonymous with progress. We moved from physical servers to the cloud. From local files to APIs. From self-hosting to “serverless.” Infrastructure became invisible—outsourced, simplified, and abstracted into someone else’s computer. And for a time, it worked. The cloud brought speed, scale, and convenience to millions of developers and enterprises.

But that abstraction came with a cost: control.

Today, we’re seeing the limits of that trade-off. The AI boom demands compute that’s distributed, fast, and privacy-aware. IoT devices are generating localized data at an unprecedented scale. And the centralized cloud—once a solution—is showing its cracks: opaque billing, rising costs, latency issues, and growing concentration risk. The truth is, the cloud was never built for this moment. That’s why the next evolution of infrastructure is clear: edge-first, user-owned, and crypto-incentivized. In short, it’s decentralized physical infrastructure networks, or DePIN.

Having spent the last few years building infrastructure in web3, I’ve seen this shift firsthand. The networks that endure aren’t the ones where users simply consume, they’re the ones where users participate, where infrastructure isn’t controlled by a single provider, but powered by collectives of contributors. Where performance, uptime, and real-world utility are rewarded, not with equity or empty dashboards, but with tokens that reflect actual impact.

That’s what DePIN gets right. It aligns incentives at the protocol layer. It transforms infrastructure from a service into a shared, value-generating network. And it puts ownership and opportunity back in the hands of the participants.

The cloud wasn’t built for the edge era

Every time a GPU shortage hits or an LLM API throttles access, it’s a reminder that compute and, by extension, bandwidth, storage, and sensor data, aren’t infinite, especially when controlled by a few hyperscalers. Meanwhile, countless edge resources from smartphones and routers to IoT sensors and idle gaming rigs sit untapped while cloud providers rake in profits.

Yet most applications don’t need hyperscale; they need proximity.

Think real-time inference on a factory floor, local video processing on your router, or sensor data triggering immediate decisions without traversing continents. DePIN thrives here: it relocates compute, storage, and bandwidth to the point of origin, eliminating central bottlenecks and middlemen.

This isn’t speculation. According to Gartner, over 50% of enterprise-managed data will be created and processed outside traditional data centers or clouds by 2025. That means the shift toward edge-native infrastructure isn’t just emerging—it’s accelerating.

DePIN meets this moment by unlocking distributed compute power at the edge, converting idle devices into reliable infrastructure—all while ensuring performance, cost-efficiency, and resilience.

Participation is the new protocol primitive

In the late 1990s, projects like SETI@Home allowed individuals to donate their idle computing power to help analyze radio signals from space in the search for extraterrestrial life. In the 2000s, Folding@Home followed a similar model, crowdsourcing compute to simulate protein folding for medical research. These early initiatives proved that distributed infrastructure at a global scale was possible. But they ran on goodwill, and goodwill doesn’t scale.

What they lacked was economic alignment. There were no real incentives for participants beyond altruism. That’s the gap DePIN fills by introducing tokenized, programmable rewards into the model. In DePIN networks, contributions are compensated. Share bandwidth? You get paid. Deploy a GPU? You earn tokens. Host data reliably? You’re part of the infrastructure and rewarded for it.

These aren’t gamified points on a leaderboard. They’re real assets, with tangible value and liquidity. And when networks are designed to reward real-world contributions, they don’t need VC-funded hype or ad campaigns to grow. They scale organically through utility, word of mouth, and contributors with skin in the game.

This isn’t just distributed infrastructure. It’s sound economics in action.

The infrastructure revolution is underway

When I started in decentralized computing, I wasn’t thinking about DePIN. My goal was to make the node infrastructure scalable and usable. But over time, I saw a pattern: the most engaged operators weren’t cloud-first—they were edge-native. They ran nodes on rigs they built. They wanted transparency, ownership, and performance. And they cared less about dashboards and more about sovereignty.

That mindset led me to believe that the way forward was to double down on decentralized orchestration. Because if you can distribute nodes, you can distribute anything. And that’s what the best DePIN projects are doing—breaking up monoliths and turning the internet into a mesh.

We often talk about DePIN in terms of scale and cost-efficiency. And while those matter, there’s a deeper layer we can’t ignore: privacy. In a digital world where every API call is tracked, every dataset harvested, and every action logged, the ability to own your infrastructure becomes existential. Edge-first, user-owned networks mean your data doesn’t have to leave your device. It’s processed locally, stored selectively, and shared deliberately.

Look, clouds aren’t going away. It’ll remain critical for coordination and bulk processing. But the future won’t be cloud-only. It will be cloud and edge. Platforms and protocols. Providers and participants. And DePIN will be the connective tissue that makes that vision work, at scale, sustainably, and with aligned incentives.

The next generation of infrastructure won’t be built in server farms. It’ll be built by people. One node at a time.