PANews reported on July 12 that according to monitoring by @ai_9684xtpa, the address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, recharged 4,120 ETH to the exchange again in the past hour, about 12.196 million US dollars; since 2025.06.11, it has been suspected of selling 118,907 ETH, with a total value of up to 202 million US dollars, and an average recharge price of 2,546 US dollars.

