Solana Blockchain Strategy Game Honeyland Acquired by BRAVO READY

PANews reported on July 12 that Honeyland, a Solana blockchain strategy game launched by Hexagon Studios, has been acquired by game infrastructure developer BRAVO READY. The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed. Honeyland previously raised $4 million at a valuation of $20 million. After the acquisition, Honeyland will be included in BRAVO READY's real-time revenue-generating product portfolio.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.