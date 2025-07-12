White House digital asset policy adviser: "Crypto Week" will consolidate the United States' role as the global cryptocurrency capital

PANews reported on July 12 that Bo Hine, White House digital asset policy advisor, posted on the X platform that an important week is coming. July 14 to July 20 will be the "Crypto Week" in the House of Representatives. The GENIUS Act will be sent to the desk of US President Trump, and the CLARITY Act will be sent to the Senate. "Crypto Week" will consolidate the United States' role as the global cryptocurrency capital.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.