El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6236.18 BTC

PANews
2025/07/13 12:04
Bitcoin
BTC$115,590.12-2.31%
ELYSIA
EL$0.00497-2.41%

According to PANews on July 13, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,236.18, with a total value of US$734 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Yujin, the whale/institution that sold 113,600 ETH in July and made a cumulative profit of US$73.96 million through ETH swings has started
Ethereum
ETH$3,668.59-4.96%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:10
James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02202+0.50%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003259-3.12%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001055-8.73%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:46

Trending News

More

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months