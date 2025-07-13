Publicly listed Davis Commodities is evaluating the establishment of a Solana strategic reserve and is considering allocating 5-10% of its funds to SOL

PANews
2025/07/13 14:24
Solana
SOL$169.12-6.45%

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Globenewswire, Singapore-based Nasdaq-listed company Davis Commodities (stock code: DTCK) disclosed today that it intends to evaluate the establishment of a Solana (SOL) strategic reserve as part of its broader digital innovation and funding diversification roadmap. DTCK is currently evaluating the feasibility of the following initiatives:

  • Diversify fund allocation: Consider allocating 5-10% of funds to Solana, subject to internal risk assessment and compliance review.
  • Tokenized Commodity Integration: Exploring the use of SOL as a utility asset for pilot projects involving tokenized ESG-certified agricultural trade and carbon credit-linked settlement.
  • Infrastructure Partnerships: Initial discussions with blockchain infrastructure providers to evaluate stablecoin interoperability and on-chain settlement capabilities.

Davis Commodities launched its digital asset treasury strategy in June this year and announced a $30 million strategic growth plan, 40% of which will be invested in Bitcoin reserves to include it on the balance sheet as a strategic financial asset.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Yujin, the whale/institution that sold 113,600 ETH in July and made a cumulative profit of US$73.96 million through ETH swings has started
Ethereum
ETH$3,668.59-4.96%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:10
James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02202+0.50%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003259-3.12%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001055-8.73%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:46

Trending News

More

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months