Czech Central Bank Adds Coinbase to Portfolio, Increases Palantir Stake

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Cointelegraph, the Czech National Bank adjusted its US investment portfolio in the second quarter, increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies, and established a new position in the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global. Documents show that the bank has increased its holdings of Coinbase by 51,732 shares, worth more than $18 million. The Czech National Bank also increased its holdings of 49,135 Palantir shares in the second quarter of this year, bringing its total holdings to 519,950 shares by the end of June.

Data analytics company Palantir's shares surged 80% in the first half of 2025, outperforming the S&P 500's 5.5% gain. The company benefited from a strong earnings report and growing investor interest in artificial intelligence. Coinbase shares rose 41% in the first half of 2025 and have risen another 10% in the weeks that followed. The exchange's shares have also risen about 60% in the past month, according to Google Finance.