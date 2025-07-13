MEET48's "WEB3.0 Annual Global Idol Popularity Contest" announced its interim report. As of the interim report, it had earned 26.4 million IDOLs, accounting for 0.55% of the total supply.

PANews
2025/07/13 20:28
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1206-9.66%
MEET48
IDOL$0.01081-7.21%

PANews reported on July 13 that MEET48, the world's first Web3.0 AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community focusing on the entertainment field, announced the interim results of the 1st Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony (WIPA for short).

As of WIPA's interim report, the total revenue exceeded 26.4 million IDOLs, accounting for 0.55% of the total supply of IDOLs, setting a historical record in the Web3 entertainment field. According to MEET48's official news, the IDOLs consumed by the time WIPA announces the final results are expected to reach 2.33% of the total supply of IDOLs. According to DappRadar data, MEET48's active Dapp has reached 117.46k on-chain transactions in the past 30 days, and the number of active user addresses UAW has reached 70.44k.

WIPA is the first pioneering attempt in the world to introduce blockchain mechanism into the idol selection system. MEET48 and China's large-scale youth girl group SNH48 GROUP have formed a global strategic partnership. The final voting will officially end at 4:00 UTC on August 2, 2025, and the final results will be announced on site at Arena, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, China.

Previously, MEET48 officially announced the completion of token financing, and received investment from many professional institutions and individuals such as YZi Labs, Liang Xinjun, co-founder of Fosun Group, Hash Global, HashKey Capital, Animoca, etc. BNB Chain Foundation also officially announced the purchase of $25,000 of MEET48 official token IDOL.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:49
A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Yujin, the whale/institution that sold 113,600 ETH in July and made a cumulative profit of US$73.96 million through ETH swings has started
Ethereum
ETH$3,668.59-4.96%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:10
James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02202+0.50%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003259-3.12%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001055-8.73%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:46

Trending News

More

National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars

The crypto market fell across the board today, with only the SocialFi sector bucking the trend and rising 1.65%.

A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months