White House economic adviser Hassett: Trump has a preliminary understanding of the proposed trade agreement framework

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, White House economic adviser Hassett said that US President Trump has a preliminary understanding of the framework of some proposed trade agreements and believes that these agreements need to be further improved. If Trump believes that the tariff proposals he has received are not good enough, the tariffs will be implemented.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.