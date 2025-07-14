Bitcoin supply is meaningless, Peter Schiff says: This is what counts

Crypto.news
2025/07/14 04:30
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000025-19.35%
Capverse
CAP$0.07768-2.71%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.096-0.20%

Gold advocate Peter Schiff has dismissed Bitcoin’s 21 million supply cap as an arbitrary construct, arguing that the cryptocurrency’s perceived scarcity is an illusion.

The longtime Bitcoin (BTC) critic suggested that changing the denomination from 21 million coins to 21 billion wouldn’t affect the underlying economics.

“What if Bitcoin’s supply was 21B instead of 21M? Redefining each BTC as 100K satoshis (not 100M) keeps the satoshi supply the same. Would it still feel scarce?” Schiff posted on X. The supply of Bitcoin is “actually meaningless,” he says, adding: “It’s the satoshi supply that counts.”

Scarcity perception versus reality debate

Bitcoin’s scarcity stems from perception rather than fundamental limitations, Schiff says. The 100 million satoshi subdivision per Bitcoin creates an arbitrary psychological framework that influences investor behavior.

The economist suggested that redenominating Bitcoin to show 21 billion total units instead of 21 million would expose the artificial nature of the scarcity narrative. His argument targets the mathematical basis for Bitcoin’s store-of-value proposition.

When confronted about Bitcoin’s recent price performance relative to gold, Schiff dismissed the comparison by noting that “gold has taken a temporary pause. Meanwhile silver is beating Bitcoin. I own silver too.”

Bitcoin is classified as a risk asset

Schiff categorized Bitcoin as a risk asset that rallies alongside technology stocks rather than functioning as a safe haven. He pointed to NVIDIA hitting record highs and the QQQ ETF trading near all-time highs as evidence of Bitcoin’s correlation with speculative investments.

“CNBC is once again touting Bitcoin’s recent outperformance of gold. But Bitcoin is a risk asset — it rallied with tech stocks,” Schiff wrote. He argued that gold’s sideways trading shows its safe-haven status during risk-on market conditions.

The economist highlighted silver’s approach to $38 per ounce, reaching the highest level since March 2012. He also noted that precious metals mining stocks remain subdued because “investors are being distracted by Bitcoin.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

PANews reported on August 1st that to commemorate Ethereum's 10th anniversary, HashKey Cloud launched an exclusive HSK airdrop event. From August 1st, 2025, to October 31st, 2025, $ETH stakers (must
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.5236-11.02%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08376-6.69%
Ethereum
ETH$3,673.04-4.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:33
Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1077-12.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.827-6.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:50
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59

Trending News

More

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

Riot Platforms achieved a net profit of $220 million in the second quarter, with Bitcoin mining costs almost doubling year-on-year.