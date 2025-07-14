SpaceX has agreed to invest $2 billion in xAI

PANews
2025/07/14 08:34
PANews reported on July 14 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk's SpaceX has agreed to invest $ 2 billion in its artificial intelligence company xAI , an amount close to half of the latest round of financing for the Grok chatbot developer. Musk has previously used the resources of his business empire to support xAI , which is trying to catch up with OpenAI . Earlier this year, xAI merged with the X platform, and the new company was valued at $ 113 billion.

Riot Platforms achieved a net profit of $220 million in the second quarter, with Bitcoin mining costs almost doubling year-on-year.