Sei Ecosystem daily transaction volume increased by 3,600%, and TVL increased by 790%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to the official announcement, since the launch of Sei V2 a year ago, the ecosystem's daily transaction volume has increased by 3,600% and TVL has increased by 790%. Sei announced that native USDC and CCTP V2 will be launched soon, moving towards a new stage of institutional-grade stablecoins.

As reported last week, Circle’s native USDC will be launched on the Sei network, supporting seamless cross-chain transfers .