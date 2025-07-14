Musk says Tesla shareholders will vote on whether to invest in xAI

PANews
2025/07/14 09:44
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005906+235.75%
Xai
XAI$0.04828-11.31%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000668+9.68%

PANews reported on July 14 that after SpaceX prepared to invest $2 billion in xAI, Musk said Tesla planned to hold a shareholder vote on whether to invest in xAI. In response to a post on X, Musk said that any decision to support xAI was ultimately not up to him. Musk publicly asked X users last year whether Tesla should invest $5 billion in xAI, when he wrote that he was just testing the waters. But he said at the time that Tesla's board of directors and supporters needed to give the green light to the decision. Tesla disclosed in April that xAI was a customer of Tesla last year, and that commercial, consulting and support agreements with Tesla generated $188.3 million in expenditures. The bulk of the deal ($191 million) involved xAI purchasing Tesla's utility-scale energy storage battery Megapack.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

PANews reported on August 1st that to commemorate Ethereum's 10th anniversary, HashKey Cloud launched an exclusive HSK airdrop event. From August 1st, 2025, to October 31st, 2025, $ETH stakers (must
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.5236-11.02%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08376-6.69%
Ethereum
ETH$3,673.04-4.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:33
Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1077-12.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.827-6.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:50
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59

Trending News

More

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

Riot Platforms achieved a net profit of $220 million in the second quarter, with Bitcoin mining costs almost doubling year-on-year.