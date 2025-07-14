General Administration of Customs: Zero tariffs will be implemented on 53 African countries with diplomatic ties

PANews reported on July 14 that according to China.com, the spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, Lv Daliang, said that since December 1 last year, my country has granted zero tariff treatment to 100% of the tariff items of all the least developed countries that have established diplomatic relations with China. In the first half of this year, my country's imports from the above countries achieved double-digit growth. Next, we will also implement zero tariffs on 53 African countries that have established diplomatic relations with China, and use China's large market to drive the common development of all countries. China has a large population and is currently stepping up efforts to implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand and carrying out special actions to boost consumption. It is the world's most growing super-large-scale market. China's market continues to expand, and China's door to opening up is opening wider and wider. China's imports will benefit the world more.