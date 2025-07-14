Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.72 billion last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

PANews reported on July 14 that according to SoSoValue data, from July 7 to July 11, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $2.72 billion per week, the fifth consecutive week of net inflow. BlackRock's IBIT recorded the highest weekly net inflow of $1.76 billion, with a total inflow of $54.4 billion; Fidelity's FBTC had a net inflow of $400 million, with a total inflow of $12.61 billion. Grayscale's GBTC had a net outflow of $50.37 million, with a total net outflow of $23.38 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin ETFs is $150.6 billion, accounting for 6.43% of the Bitcoin market value.

