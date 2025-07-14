In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 237 million US dollars, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 14 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the entire network had a liquidation of $237 million, of which long orders had a liquidation of $2.34 million and short orders had a liquidation of $235 million. Among them, the amount of Bitcoin liquidation was $206 million. In addition, the entire network had a liquidation of more than $303 million in the past four hours.

