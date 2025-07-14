Dolce & Gabbana USA cleared in $25m DGFamily NFT lawsuit

Crypto.news
2025/07/14 16:20
American Coin
USA$0.0000009089-10.71%
NFT
NFT$0.000000477-1.50%
WINK
WIN$0.00005805-3.90%

Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has secured a crucial win in a class-action lawsuit that alleges the brand failed to deliver promised benefits tied to its $25 million DGFamily NFT project.

Court documents published on July 11 reveal that a New York federal judge has dismissed the case against Dolce & Gabbana USA Inc., the only US-based defendant in the suit, effectively weakening the broader action brought by plaintiff Luke Brown.

The court found insufficient grounds to hold the American subsidiary liable for the alleged actions of its Italian parent company.

The lawsuit, originally filed in May 2024 and amended in September, accuses Dolce & Gabbana and its Dubai-based partner UNXD of selling high-value NFTs under the “DGFamily” brand without fulfilling the associated perks.

These included exclusive digital fashion items, physical merchandise, and access to events, which were supposed to be delivered quarterly over two years.

According to the complaint, the NFTs were delayed, partially delivered, or never fulfilled, causing customers to lose significant value, up to 97% in some cases.

Brown, who claims to have lost $5,800 on the purchase of a DGFamily NFT, filed the suit on behalf of a putative class, arguing that both Dolce & Gabbana USA and Dolce & Gabbana SRL operated as a joint entity.

The complaint also named UNXD and Bluebear Italia SRL, the creator of a separate NFT collection called “inBetweeners,” allegedly linked to the broader promotional scheme, but neither of these foreign defendants has been served to date.

In its ruling, the court concluded that Dolce & Gabbana USA could not be treated as the “alter ego” of its Italian parent. 

Despite allegations of shared executives, overlapping personnel, and common branding, Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald held that the complaint lacked specific facts showing that the US entity had direct involvement in the NFT project or was dominated to such an extent that it should be held liable for the parent’s actions.

The court rejected the plaintiff’s argument that general overlap in staffing or office use was enough to establish complete domination or fraud. 

“Overlapping ownership and personnel alone cannot establish an alter ego relationship,” the judge wrote, citing precedent.

Dolce & Gabbana USA moved to dismiss the case in January 2025, maintaining that it was a separate legal entity uninvolved in the marketing, sale, or development of the DGFamily NFTs.

The company denied forming any joint venture with UNXD or participating in the project’s execution, and has argued that the NFT initiative originated and was managed entirely by Dolce & Gabbana SRL and its international collaborators.

With the dismissal of Dolce & Gabbana USA, the future of the class-action suit remains uncertain.

A number of high-profile NFT cases have wrapped up in the U.S. since the start of 2025.

In January, DraftKings reached a settlement with the NFL Players Association over NFTs featuring player likenesses, ending claims of unfulfilled obligations under their 2021 fantasy‑sports agreement.

Later, in April, Shaquille O’Neal agreed to an $11 million settlement in a class action concerning his promotion of the Solana‑based “Astrals” NFT project.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

PANews reported on August 1st that to commemorate Ethereum's 10th anniversary, HashKey Cloud launched an exclusive HSK airdrop event. From August 1st, 2025, to October 31st, 2025, $ETH stakers (must
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.5236-11.02%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08376-6.69%
Ethereum
ETH$3,673.04-4.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:33
Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1077-12.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.827-6.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 07:50
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59

Trending News

More

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

Riot Platforms achieved a net profit of $220 million in the second quarter, with Bitcoin mining costs almost doubling year-on-year.