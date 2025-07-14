Abraxas Capital shorted BTC, ETH, and Solana, with cumulative losses exceeding $100 million

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Abraxas Capital’s two wallets on the Hyperliquid platform have accumulated losses of more than $107 million due to shorting crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. It is reported that these shorting operations are intended to hedge its spot positions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.