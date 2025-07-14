Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$67.8867 million

2025/07/14 17:02
PANews reported on July 14 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$67.8867 million. Among them:

  • The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$43.5309 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$13.5465 million;
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$4.486 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$406,600;
  • The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$3.8185 million, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$2.0982 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

