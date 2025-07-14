Strategy spent about $472.5 million last week to increase its holdings of 4,225 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) spent about $472.5 million to purchase 4,225 bitcoins at a price of $111,827 per bitcoin between July 7 and July 13; as of the beginning of 2025, its bitcoin investment return rate has reached 20.2%. As of July 13, 2025, the company holds 601,550 bitcoins, which were purchased at a price of about $71,268 per bitcoin, with a total cost of about $42.87 billion.

