The whale who once sold low and bought high and caused huge losses sold 18,000 ETH in exchange for 55.34 million U half an hour ago.

2025/07/14 21:12
PANews reported on July 14 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the whale who had previously lost 16,452 ETH through a low-sell high-buy, sold 18,000 ETH at an average price of $3,059 for 55.34 million U half an hour ago. He bought these ETH at a price of $2,592 on May 30, and made a profit of $8.45 million from this operation alone.

But he actually held 35,754 ETH before, and he made a low-sell and high-buy operation, which turned it into 19,302 ETH. If he still held these ETH now, the current value would be 109 million US dollars instead of 57.05 million US dollars. The low-sell and high-buy operation reduced his assets by 50.31 million US dollars.

