Dow slips 100 points as Wall Street weighs CPI, tariffs

Crypto.news
2025/07/14 21:56
GAINS
GAINS$0.02552-0.23%
U Coin
U$0.01096-1.88%

U.S. stocks opened lower as investors weighed macroeconomic conditions, particularly upcoming inflation data and tariff concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which posted strong gains last week, was down 100 points on the day. Losses in early trading added to the retreat observed amid President Donald Trump’s renewed tariff threats. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also opened lower on Monday.

While stocks slipped, U.S. Treasury yields hovered near flat. The 10-year Treasury yield held around 4.43%, while the 2-year yield fluctuated near 3.89%.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin (BTC) bucked the trend in equities.

After a string of higher highs and a fresh all-time high, the benchmark digital asset crossed the $120,000 mark for the first time. Bulls pushed the rally further, testing new record levels above $122,000 early Monday.

Dow slips – why stocks are down today

Wall Street has largely been on a tear in the past few months, with major indices hitting record highs after a turbulent April. However, the past week has seen stocks waver, with the S&P 500 hovering near 6,280 on Monday, July 14.

The Dow and Nasdaq Composite are also back at key levels. One notable headwind for stocks is rising trade tensions. Trump’s latest tariff move over the weekend included a surprise announcement of 30% duty on goods from the European Union and Mexico.

Earlier, Trump announced tariffs on imports from Brazil and Canada, which are set to take effect on August 1, 2025. While investor sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, market focus is squarely on trade tensions.

Attention is also on U.S. inflation data for June 2025, expected this week. Interest in the Consumer Price Index report is growing as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate decision.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

PANews reported on August 1st that to commemorate Ethereum's 10th anniversary, HashKey Cloud launched an exclusive HSK airdrop event. From August 1st, 2025, to October 31st, 2025, $ETH stakers (must
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.5247-10.82%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08367-6.99%
Ethereum
ETH$3,668.13-4.96%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:33
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a net outflow of $115 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the first negative outflow
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009764-15.96%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 12:01

Trending News

More

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

Riot Platforms achieved a net profit of $220 million in the second quarter, with Bitcoin mining costs almost doubling year-on-year.

JPMorgan Chase CEO: We will participate in the encryption field based on customer needs