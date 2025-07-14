Tether announced as sponsor of Thailand cybersecurity hackathon

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, stablecoin issuer Tether announced that it will become the gold sponsor of the Cyber Warrior Hackathon in Thailand in 2025. The event is co-organized by King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), Thailand's agency specializing in combating cybercrime. The hackathon is hosted by the Department of Network Development of Thai Schools, Companies and Communities, and aims to enhance Thailand's cybersecurity capabilities by training a new generation of skilled professionals. The program aims to deepen participants' understanding of technological crimes and provide practical experience in digital defense strategies.

