Meme coin TRUMP has brought a total of $172 million in transaction fees to 10 crypto exchanges

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Cointelegraph, citing Reuters, Trump-themed Meme coin TRUMP generated $172 million in transaction fees for 10 exchanges. The token was listed on the exchange in an average of only 4 days after it went online, which is much lower than the average review period of 129 days for similar tokens. Coinbase decided to go online in just 1 day, but banned New York State residents from trading to avoid local regulatory risks. Data shows that 80% of the supply of TRUMP tokens is held by the Trump family and its partners, 45 wallets have made a profit of $1.2 billion through transactions, and 712,000 wallets have lost a total of more than $4.3 billion. The token has fallen 78% since hitting an all-time high in January. Previously, the Financial Times estimated that the project party made a profit of $314 million through token sales and Solana chain fees of $36 million.