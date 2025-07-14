A whale with a high winning rate in a certain band sold 16,677 ETH 50 minutes ago

PANews reported on July 14 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a whale with an 81% win rate in ETH and BTC swing trading" liquidated and sold 16,677 ETH on the chain 50 minutes ago in exchange for 50.55 million USDT, with a selling price of US$3,051.
He bought these ETHs with $43.36 million (USDT) at an average price of $2,606 on May 31, and liquidated them today at $3,051, making a profit of $7.42 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.