Grayscale Submits Confidential IPO Filing to SEC as Bitcoin Tops $120K

CryptoNews
2025/07/15 00:29
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01885-10.25%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4849-8.88%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13861-2.91%
Chainbase
C$0.29381-10.77%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03309-7.18%

Grayscale, a leading crypto-focused asset manager, has confidentially submitted documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Reuters reported on Monday.

The firm has potential plans for a public listing, as the asset manager positions itself to capitalize on renewed investor optimism and regulatory momentum in the United States.

This development comes as Bitcoin has surged past the $120,000 mark for the first time, buoyed by institutional interest and growing integration of digital assets into mainstream finance.

Grayscale hasn’t said what’s in its SEC filing, but the quiet move indicates hope that clearer rules will make it easier for crypto companies to list on the stock market.

Washington’s Crypto Week Drives Market Optimism

Grayscale’s submission also coincides with the start of “Crypto Week” in Washington, D.C., where lawmakers are expected to debate three key pieces of legislation to establish a more transparent regulatory framework for the digital asset industry.

The bills, viewed by analysts as potential catalysts for mainstream adoption, could pave the way for greater integration of crypto into the traditional financial system.

Trump’s Return Spurs Institutional Adoption

The crypto sector has experienced renewed momentum following President Donald Trump’s re-election. Trump has pledged to establish the U.S. as the “crypto capital of the world.”

Under his administration, SEC Chair Paul Atkins has taken steps to provide increased regulatory clarity—a sharp departure from previous leadership.

This policy shift has encouraged more firms to add Bitcoin to their corporate treasuries, reinforcing the asset’s role as both a store of value and a strategic financial instrument.

According to Reuters, a growing number of U.S.-based companies are aligning their balance sheets with crypto, showing that Bitcoin is increasingly being treated as a core asset rather than a speculative bet.

SEC Freezes Grayscale Digital Fund ETF Conversion

Earlier this month, the U.S. SEC abruptly froze the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund’s conversion into an exchange-traded fund, halting its launch just a day after the green light was given.

On July 1, the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets approved the NYSE Arca’s proposal to list and trade shares of the Grayscale fund under an amended rule.

The approval came with accelerated status, indicating initial confidence in the product’s readiness for market. However, within 24 hours, the Commission exercised its right to review the decision, automatically staying the approval under Rule 431 of the SEC’s Rules of Practice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

PANews reported on August 1st that to commemorate Ethereum's 10th anniversary, HashKey Cloud launched an exclusive HSK airdrop event. From August 1st, 2025, to October 31st, 2025, $ETH stakers (must
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.5247-10.82%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08367-6.99%
Ethereum
ETH$3,668.13-4.96%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:33
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a net outflow of $115 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the first negative outflow
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009764-15.96%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 12:01

Trending News

More

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

Riot Platforms achieved a net profit of $220 million in the second quarter, with Bitcoin mining costs almost doubling year-on-year.

JPMorgan Chase CEO: We will participate in the encryption field based on customer needs