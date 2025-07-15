pump.fun: PUMP tokens will be launched in 1 hour, and trading and transfer functions will be enabled at that time

PANews reported on July 15 that pump.fun said on the X platform that the PUMP token will be officially launched in 1 hour (01:00 am Beijing time). All participants in the PUMP public sale have now received the tokens, and these tokens will be available for trading and transfer in about 1 hour.

