Coinbase's market value exceeds $100 billion for the first time

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, affected by Bitcoin's record high, Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, reached two major milestones in trading on Monday. Coinbase's stock price closed at $394.01, and its market value exceeded the $100 billion mark for the first time, reaching about $100.36 billion. It is reported that Coinbase's stock price has risen by 50% in the past month, and the reasons behind this include the successful listing of Circle Internet Group and positive changes in the US regulatory environment.

