TD Cowen raises Strategy target price to $680, Bitcoin is expected to reach $155,000 by the end of the year

PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, TD Cowen raised the target price of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) from $590 to $680, and predicted in its latest research report that the price of Bitcoin is expected to reach $155,000 in December this year. As the world's largest Bitcoin holding listed company, Strategy currently holds 601,550 Bitcoins. TD Cowen expects that as the company continues to purchase Bitcoin through equity and debt financing, the number of Bitcoins held by Strategy is expected to be close to 900,000 by the end of 2027.

