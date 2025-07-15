Coinbase to launch Pump.fun (PUMP) token on Base network and add experimental label

PANews reported on July 15 that Coinbase announced that it will launch the Pump.fun (PUMP) token on the Base network and add the Experimental tag to it. Officials remind users to transfer only through the Base network to avoid asset loss. If liquidity conditions are met, the PUMP-USD trading pair is expected to be opened in stages after 9:00 am Eastern Time on July 15, 2025. Support for this asset may be limited in some regions.

